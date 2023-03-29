400 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 396.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $127.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

