4,391 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Trading Up 0.8 %

NDSN opened at $214.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.17. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $2,118,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

