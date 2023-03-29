496 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.1 %

PEG opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

