556 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

