600 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AIG opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.