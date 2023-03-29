600 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.
American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
