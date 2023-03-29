631 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ACWX stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.