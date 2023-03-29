6,992 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

