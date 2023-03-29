7,342 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 409,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 330,286 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 21.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after buying an additional 328,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

