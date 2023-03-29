800 Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

