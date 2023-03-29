8,070 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 268,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 155,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 102,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

