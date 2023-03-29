8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $19,032.36 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Laurence Denny sold 4,782 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $19,032.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

8X8 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

