966 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.