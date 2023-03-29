AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells $384,230.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $384,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,896.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AAR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

