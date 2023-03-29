AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $39,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,328,000 after acquiring an additional 786,976 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after buying an additional 770,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after buying an additional 479,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,738,000 after buying an additional 458,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.