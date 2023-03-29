AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 303 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

