AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,347,000 after buying an additional 39,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.