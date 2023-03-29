Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 1,303,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 529.8 days.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.