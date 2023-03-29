AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $376.90 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,901,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.8% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $376,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,809,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $14,125,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

