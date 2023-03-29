Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Down to $51.68

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.68, but opened at $50.55. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 352,348 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.