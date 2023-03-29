Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 620,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,885.0 days.

AKZOF opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $88.87.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

