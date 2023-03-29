Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.50. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 625,094 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.