Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

