Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Algoma Central Price Performance

AGMJF opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

About Algoma Central

(Get Rating)

Read More

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.