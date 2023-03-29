Allworth Financial LP Acquires 145 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.