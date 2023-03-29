Allworth Financial LP Acquires 492 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,150 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

