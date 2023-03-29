Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $11,863,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after buying an additional 94,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,063,883 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

