Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 268.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

