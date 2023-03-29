Allworth Financial LP Sells 855 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.
Bunge Stock Up 0.8 %
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Bunge Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.