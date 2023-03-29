Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

