Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

