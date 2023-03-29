Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 9,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 42,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 41,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

