Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in March

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alumina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Alumina has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWCMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

