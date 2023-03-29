American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $738,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

