American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges Sells 2,525 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $30,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Software Stock Down 2.1 %

AMSWA stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.66 million, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in American Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in American Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in American Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

