Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 156,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 160,104 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

