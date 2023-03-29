Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 156,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 160,104 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $7.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Amprius Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Read More
