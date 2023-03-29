Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for UBS Group (UBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) recently:

3/24/2023 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2023 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2023 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/20/2023 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.86 price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – UBS Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/7/2023 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2023 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2023 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/31/2023 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UBS opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

