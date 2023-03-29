AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $22.26

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $21.75. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 610,987 shares traded.

AU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 360,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

