APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,000 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.44 billion, a PE ratio of -362.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

