Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $27,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $113,178.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,862. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

