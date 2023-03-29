Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

AAPL opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

