Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Zhang Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,522 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

