Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 30,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 160,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,156,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

