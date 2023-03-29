Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,125,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

