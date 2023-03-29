Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

About Arcosa

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

