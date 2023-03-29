ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

