Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,148 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

