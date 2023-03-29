Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

PINC opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Premier Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.