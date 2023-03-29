Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.75 Million in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $351.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

