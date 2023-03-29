Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 14,456 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $109.51.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSEX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.