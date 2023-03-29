Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 34,902 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTTR opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

